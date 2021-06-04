Football signups kick off in Schuylkill County

The season begins in July.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Another sign that things are getting back to normal in Schuylkill County - the Ashland Black Diamond football team held their first sign-ups Monday evening.

About 30 kids signed up.

Their upcoming season begins in July.

The team did not play last year due to the pandemic.

"It's great. I know he's really excited to be playing. Covid really had things put aside," said Leanne Micklesavage, a mom.

"Not having football last year, a lot of kids were upset about that cause they were looking forward to it, so being able to have a season, they're really excited," said Greg Mentzer, a parent and coach.

Another sign-up session will be held Friday, May 14, at the little league field in Ashland.