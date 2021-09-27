Big Lots warehouse struggling to find workers

Many employers were hoping the expiration of federal unemployment benefits would lead to a boost in applications.

TREMONT, Pa. — The Big Lots distribution center in Tremont has been looking for new employees throughout the entire pandemic.

Hiring managers were hoping that the expiration of federal unemployment benefits would lead to a boost in applications.

"The first week, yes, that definitely was the case, but now that we're getting further into the rest of the month, we're seeing a very, very strong decrease in applicants," said Samantha Foore, human resources manager for the distribution center.

Foore says employees are working extra shifts and longer hours to ensure the customer doesn't feel the impact of the worker shortage.

"Our associates are obviously very tired. We're trying to keep the momentum going; we're coming into our holiday season, and just trying to get as many people on board as we can."

At the Tremont Distribution Center, there are currently 89 openings - not down all that much from the pandemic high of 109 unfilled positions.

Foore says the company is leaving no stone unturned, increasing wages to start at $18.50/hour to be more competitive, adding bonuses, attending hiring events..and campaigning on social media.

"But then just week after week, seeing our applications decline, and everything my team is doing to get people in the door, it's very frustrating. We've never worked so hard and received very little reward for our work," Foore said.