Job hunting after COVID-19 benefits end

It's a slow and steady process, but it appears some people are starting to re-enter the workforce.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Since the economy began to reopen following pandemic restrictions, many businesses have struggled to attract workers, especially in the service industry.

Barry Lynch owns Newberry's Yard of Ale. He has been able to hire a few new people. One employee was getting trained while Newswatch 16 was there.

"We've had some responses and some people are coming in. Up to this point, I think people were just applying, I am not sure what the ground rules were for unemployment if they had to show they made an effort to find work or something. Then they weren't even coming in for interviews, but now it seems to be changing a little bit, you're getting a little more people who are more serious about finding work," said Lynch.

Several federal unemployment benefit programs for more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians ended on September 4, including the $300 additional weekly payment for those who filed claims all throughout the pandemic.

At PA CareerLink, directors say people coming in to apply for jobs has been slow, but that's to be expected as people start to figure out how to balance going back to work and personal responsibilities.

"Job search is coming but still very, very light. It's very light. I think once the school kids get on an even schedule, we may see more traffic, well we should see more traffic so to speak," said Deborah Harrison, CareerLink administrator.

As the pandemic continues, directors want you to know that if you're coming to find a job, it is by appointment only. However, they will get you in quickly.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has hospitality jobs across the board.

"We are starting to see other businesses putting together job fairs and getting ready for not only the fall season, the winter season, and into next year," said Brian Bossuyt, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.