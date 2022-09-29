Schuylkill Haven author dedicates book proceeds to local animal shelter

A woman from Schuylkill Haven is working to raise $1 million for animal rescues one book at a time, planning to help animal and wildlife centers in NEPA.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven is home to birds, bunnies, and almost any kind of wildlife that lives in northeastern Pennsylvania.

It also doubles as Susan Wisser's inspiration for her new book, "Every Cat Deserves a Cardigan."

"I have always been passionate about helping animals, domestic and wildlife. And I lend a helping hand when there's stray animals, and I thought to myself, 'What can I do to do more?'" she said.

Wisser began writing a collection of animal rescue stories — some heartwarming, others heart-breaking. All of them happened in Schuylkill County.

She is using her new book to spearhead her one million book campaign fundraiser, benefiting animal and wildlife shelters in Schuylkill County and beyond.

"They don't get enough funding. Animals are in need. They need food, funds for veterinary costs, money to pay for staff, surgeries if necessary when they're injured," Wisser said.

Peggy Hentz, the owner of the Red Creek Wildlife Center, says the money will be put to good use.

"The one problem we do have is we run out of room. Our buildings are small, they are antiquated, and right now we're in a campaign to erect another clinic that's four times the size of what we have," she said.

An author herself, Hentz, says books like this are one of the best ways to get people involved in wildlife rescue.

"I do think that publishing books is a good way to get out to people who wouldn't know about us in any other way," Hentz said.

