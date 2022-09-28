Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival

It's the opening night for the first annual Fireman’s Carnival Fundraiser in Llewellyn.

Example video title will go here for this video

LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its first annual Fireman’s Carnival.

Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.

“Many fire companies do this to keep their equipment up to date, their protection. Just the firefighting gear is several thousand dollars,” he said.

A percentage of the profits from the four-day carnival will be used to grow the fire company’s budget for operation.

“What bills we have, what equipment we have to repair, and sometimes it gets to be a burden,” Pothering added.

Vendors throughout Schuylkill county are using the carnival to support the fire company and reach new clientele for their businesses.

“Supporting the fire company for me being here is introducing that the product that we have here is nationwide, it’s becoming everywhere, and proceeds of my stand actually goes to the fire company. Everything here in show goes back to them,” said Carey Granger, owner of Froggy’s Public Dispensary And CBD.

The first annual Fireman’s Carnival kicks off Wednesday night and continues through Saturday night.

“Enjoy the fair, stop by and get some CBD, ride some rides, there’s cotton candy, and just have a great time,” added Granger.