PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PPL Electric Utilities customers can expect their monthly bill to go up starting next month, according to its website.

The utility says the average homeowner will see an increase of about $34 a month.

PPL blames the rate hike partly on inflation and global economic events.

PPL says customers affected are those who get their electricity directly from PPL and not an alternate supplier.