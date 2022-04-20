New owner for Scranton Electric building

Fidelity Bank plans to keep the famous Electric City sign lit on Courthouse Square.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new owner plans to take over an iconic building in downtown Scranton.

Fidelity Bank says it intends to buy the Electric City building on Linden Street.

The building has been up for sale after Lackawanna County offices vacated much of the building several years ago to move to the Lackawanna County Government Center at the Globe.

Fidelity Bank officials say the move will also ensure that the iconic Electric City light will stay lit.

The building will eventually become Fidelity Bank headquarters, consisting of offices, branch, and wealth management centers.

Fidelity stepped in last year to make sure the Electric City sign was lit after it was in the dark for weeks.

