SUNBURY, Pa. — Two men now face several burglary charges after stealing from several businesses and churches in Northumberland County.

Police say Nicco Aurand, of Mount Carmel, stole from at least four churches and a grocery store throughout the county in February.

Yesterday, Joseph Kemper of Sunbury was charged; he admitted to helping Aurand with the burglaries.