SUNBURY, Pa. — A Sunbury man has been arrested on 16 counts of burglary and theft.

Police say Joseph Kemper was involved in those thefts at multiple locations in and around Northumberland County, including four churches.

According to police, Kemper admitted to driving a vehicle used in the thefts.

Officers say Kemper had property taken from the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury in his garage.