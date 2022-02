Police say seven people were involved in the theft and vandalism last year in Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — One of seven people accused in a burglary spree in Wayne County was sentenced Thursday morning.

Tyler Duley of Honesdale got 18 months of probation and has to pay restitution to the owner of Honesdale Self Storage.

Investigators say Duley, along with two men and four juveniles, broke into storage units several times in July.