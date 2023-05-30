Teen completes '50 yard challenge'

A teenager from Northumberland has a lot to be proud of as he mowed his 50th lawn Tuesday as part of a national movement called the '50 Yard Challenge.'

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Jacob Hare of Northumberland has had a busy spring. He's been mowing a lot of lawns.

It all started three years ago when Jacob saw something on television about the "50 Yard Challenge". It's a national challenge for teenagers to mow 50 lawns for free for elderly people, those who are disabled, and veterans, who do not have the resources to take care of their yards.

"Asked mom. First year she said no, let's see about next year. I kept pestering her, and she finally said yes," Jacob said.

Jacob started the project when he was 12. Now he's 14 and an eighth grader at Shikellamy Middle School. On this day, Jacob mowed his 50th lawn for Marian Battista of Northumberland.

"He's been an angel. I said I think God answered a prayer when they sent him for me," Marian said.

Marian met Jacob two years ago.

"The grass was getting higher, and I didn't know what I was going to do. All of a sudden, Jacob showed up at my door," Marian said.

Jacob's mom Becky Hare is proud of her son.

"To see him start something, allow me to help him, teach him and just give him guidance as far as what he needs to do, it's been a great opportunity," Becky said.

"I like mowing, so put two and two together, it's something fun to do every time," Jacob said.

For completing the 50 Yard Challenge, Jacob will receive a free lawnmower, weedwacker, and blower.

He plans to start his own mowing business this summer.