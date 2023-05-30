Kicking off the fun in Sunbury on Saturday

Sunbury is the place to be this Saturday, with quite a few things happening in the city.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The city of Sunbury is hosting the Sunbury Summer Kickoff for the first time at Merle Phillips Riverfront Park.

"Try to promote the city, promote the river," said Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious. "As soon as we said, 'We want to do this,' a lot of local businesses, not only in the city but in the surrounding areas, said, 'Hey, how can I help? How can I get involved?'"

The Sunbury Summer Kickoff will feature food and craft vendors on Saturday starting at noon. The event will also have a children's area and WWE wrestlers along the Susquehanna River.

"We have a couple of known WWE wrestlers who are coming in, putting on a great show for the citizens here. Who knows? Someone may get thrown in the river, depending on how someone acts!"

Live music starts at 4 p.m. and goes into the night.

"We have a couple of well-known artists coming in. We have a local artist, Runaway Stroller, then we have Claudia Hoyser, and finishing off the night would be Jason Michael Caroll."

Also on Saturday in Sunbury, around a dozen downtown businesses will participate in a sandwich stroll, where people can sample food and judge their favorites.

The community pool opens that day too.

"We figured, hey, why not tie something else into it? Go to the pool for a little bit, come here for food. There's a lot going on in Sunbury that day, and it's going to be really fun and exciting."

The Sunbury Summer Kickoff is free and starts at noon on Saturday.