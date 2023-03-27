Community comes together for Sunbury fire victims

Two people were hurt, and four homes were destroyed after a fire ripped through a neighborhood in Sunbury over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUNBURY, Pa. — All that's left of a duplex on Miller Street in Sunbury is a pile of rubble. Four families were forced out of their homes Sunday afternoon as smoke and flames ripped through the buildings. Two people were taken to the hospital, and family members were left with only the clothes on their backs.

"One thing I always say is, 'It's a rally in the valley.' The community as we were standing here was asking, 'How can we donate?'" said Victoria Rosencrans, a member of the Good Will Hose Company in Sunbury.

Rosencrans was at the scene handing out food to the firefighters and started making a list of what the victims needed.

"We're collecting clothing, shoes, things like that. As we find out housing, then we'll ask for furniture donations and things like that," Rosencrans said.

Two drop-off sites for the fire victims are Good Will Hose Company and Sweet Chaos, a restaurant on Market Street.

"I locked up the restaurant, and the whole Sweet Chaos family was en route to the Miller Street fire," Brandon Walburn said.

Co-owner Brandon Walburn is related to two of the families. Two of his relatives were taken to the hospital.

"They are doing better. They are doing well. Everybody did get out of the building," Walburn said.

A state police fire marshal is investigating what started the fire but does not believe it is suspicious.

If you would like to help the fire victims, sizes can be found here.

Information on FAMILY#4 Drop off at our Fire House - Use 5th Street side door and ring buzzer More info call Victoria Rosancrans 570-975-5951 Posted by Good Will Hose Company, Inc. Sunbury 57 on Monday, March 27, 2023

There are two GoFundMe pages so far: