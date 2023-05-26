Flags flying in Sunbury for holiday weekend

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us Flags for Heroes and Flights for Flags.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The Sunbury Rotary Club is preparing for Memorial Day weekend by setting up flag displays to honor our veterans.

Sunbury Rotary Club President Victoria Rosencrans spent the morning setting up a flag display along South Front Street in the city. It's the fourth year for the Flags for Heroes display, which is put up for Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

"We get a lot of feedback from the community on how beautiful it looks, and I think it helps the patriotism," Rosencrans said.

The Flags for Heroes display features more than three dozen American flags. Each will have a tag with a hero's name.

"We get a lot of sponsorships from veterans or those currently serving in the military. But a hero could be a doctor, nurse, the person who bags the groceries at the grocery store. We pretty much let it open to whoever somebody wants to sponsor for a hero."

The Sunbury Rotary Club also takes care of the smaller flags on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Thomas Edison Bridge. They are replaced twice a year, costing around $700 each time. The Rotary Club teamed up with eight area wineries and breweries for Flights for Flags.

"When you go in and buy a flight, that's your different flavors of beers and wine; they're going to donate $1 per flight back to Sunbury rotary club."

The money goes to the upkeep of the flags.

"While you're out enjoying a drink, you're helping the rotary, and the businesses are giving back."

The fundraiser starts next Saturday and will be ongoing.