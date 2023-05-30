Students step up to the plate at Hanover Area for wiffle ball game

Some high school life skills students faced off against sixth graders in the return of an annual tradition.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Odes to the American flag kicked off the return of an annual wiffle ball tradition on the Hanover Area High School baseball field.

"We tried to do the life skills game every year. Because of COVID, it was stopped for a couple of years. So, we're bringing it back this year, and I'm so excited," explained elementary physical education teacher Kathy Healey.

The cheers are for high school life skills students as they step up to the plate and face off against sixth graders

"The kids with different abilities sometimes don't get a chance to get out and be active and be able to play softball or wiffle ball with other kids. So, it's just important, and they just melt your heart," Healey said.

"I think everyone's out here to show that just because you're a little different doesn't mean you can't do anything," said sixth grader Alex Jaworski.

Leaders at Hanover Area tell Newswatch 16 this is not only about having fun in the sun. It's also about getting sixth graders playing out here with the life skills class ready for high school.

"It's important too for the sixth graders because they'll be going to seventh grade next year, and they will be able to see all these kids because these are all high school kids that we interact with in the hall," explained Healey.

"Awesome, pretty good. I like it. It's good. I like having friends," said life skills student Darrian Fulwood. "It's good."