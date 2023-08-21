Community coming together for fire victims

13 people lost nearly everything after a fire ripped through four homes near Sunbury over the weekend.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Families are gathering what's left of their belongings after a fire destroyed almost everything they own. Four homes on Broadway Street in Upper Augusta Township, near Sunbury, were either heavily damaged or destroyed after a fire ripped through Saturday afternoon.

"I flew home as quick as I could. I came to my front door, opened my front door, and the heat hit me in the face," Christopher Trevitz said.

Trevitz was at a family reunion Saturday when he got the call that his house was on fire. He was worried about his dog Tucker.

"I saw fire going up my staircase, and then I knew my dog died. I just knew my dog died. I'm just glad none of the kids got hurt, and nobody died," Trevitz said.

While no humans were hurt, at least eight pets died in the fire. According to a state police fire marshal, the fire was electrical and is not considered suspicious.

"It's just disturbing because you come home to nothing. Everything's wrecked," Trevitz said.

"Well, I lost everything, so that's basically all I have to say is I lost everything," Jason Finfinger said.

11-year-old Jason Finfinger starts sixth grade this week. His older sister is nine months pregnant and lost everything in her nursery. Some neighbors dropped off clothing and supplies.

"Hopefully, everybody comes together. This is a good neighborhood out here, so there will hopefully be people helping," Keith Schleig said.

There are multiple fundraisers set up for the people who were displaced by the fire. One of the drop-off locations is at the Sunbury Number 1 Fire Company on Penn Street (after noon).

If you would like to help: