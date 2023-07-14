New mural decorates Sunbury

Marlin's Sub Shop on Market Street in Sunbury recently got a makeover in the form of a mural. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us what makes the picture unique.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It's hard to miss the colorful mural on the side of Marlin's Sub Shop in Sunbury.

The new 40 x 60-foot artwork was recently painted by Marcellus Hammond and his crew. Hammond lives in Selinsgrove, and his studio is in Sunbury.

"It's special to me to get to do things like this to breathe a little life into the community, pay it forward and inspire people to do the things they love and to have our community have a sense of pride," said Marcellus Hammond, Brushes with Destiny.

Hammond says it took him and his crew about three weeks to paint the mural, which features Shikellamy State Park and a sunset on the Susquehanna River. It will also be an interactive piece of art.

"The next phase is going to be augmented reality. So essentially, you'll be able to pull your phone out, scan a QR code and point it at the wall. Different parts of the wall will be animated, so it will come out into the street," said Hammond.

Hammond brought along an example of that with this elephant painting.

"I think it's a great addition to downtown Sunbury," said Brett Morton, Marlin's Sub Shop owner.

Brett Morton owns Marlin's Sub Shop and is excited about the new artwork on his building.

"They did an awesome job. In less than a month, I can't believe how quickly they got it from their heads up onto the wall," said Morton.

Hammond and his crew plan to create more murals in Sunbury.