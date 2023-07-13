Northumberland County athlete qualifies for Olympics

An equestrian who lives and trains near Elysburg has qualified for next year's games in Paris.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Hanna Bundy has been riding horses her whole life.

The 29-year-old grew up in Toronto, Canada, but now lives in Northumberland County with her fiance.

"I applied for an athlete visa in 2018, and I was granted one. The past five years, I've been living and training here," Hanna said.

Recently Hanna hit a big milestone in her career, she qualified for the 2024 Canadian Olympic team.

That also landed her a spot on Canada's Nation's Cup team, which competes next month in Belgium.

"It's so exciting. I've been working towards this my whole life, my whole career. It feels surreal," Hanna said.

Hanna and her horse Rosie compete in a sport called eventing, which is sort of like a triathlon on a horse.

"The first day is dressage. The second day is cross country, where you're galloping at solid objects through water. The third day is show jumping, which most people are familiar with. You don't want to knock the rails down," Hanna said.

Hanna is raising money for these competitions, as the sport is very expensive.

"The horse's flight is a huge expense there and back, and the training and competing there," Hanna said.

The Canadian Olympic Equestrian team will be named next summer. In the meantime, Hanna plans to keep training, hoping to get to Paris.