Smoky fire damages three homes in Northumberland County

KULPMONT, Pa. — A fire damaged three homes in Northumberland County Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen from blocks away as fire ripped through three houses in Kulpmont.

According to firefighters, it all started shortly after 1:30 p.m. at 734 Spruce Street. Smoke and flames spread fast to the adjoining house.

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

Soon after, the fire spread to a house next door, and firefighters had their hands full.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 that all three houses were vacant.

Victor Nestico owns the middle house where the fire started and says it's been empty because he was getting ready to renovate the property. Nestico says all utilities were turned off. He says the adjoining house was also being renovated and his other neighbor recently moved out.

"Him and his wife had just moved to a newer home a couple months ago, if that, and he didn't get everything out, but he got most of his stuff, his valuables," said Nestico.

The cause has not been determined.