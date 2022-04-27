Big honor for small business in Northumberland County

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows how Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company earned the award.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company started in 1951 when its owner sold fire extinguishers out of a garage. More than 70 years later, the company near Watsontown has two locations and nearly three dozen employees. The company manufactures and sells fire safety equipment.

"We want to make sure that the products we sell are well maintained and taken care of, and our customers are happy with their products and have little or no issues," said Keith Foust, the president of Susquehanna Fire Equipment.

Foust led local officials on a tour of the business, which was named Family-owned Small Business of the Year by the Small Business Administration of Eastern Pennsylvania.

"I broke down in tears. It means a lot to my family," Foust said.

"They kept their employees employed throughout the pandemic. They're contributing to the American economy, and overall, at the end of the day, they're still here at the end of the pandemic, so it's phenomenal," said Steve Dixel, district director of the Small Business Administration of Eastern Pennsylvania.

The award comes just ahead of Small Business Appreciation Week, which starts on April 29.