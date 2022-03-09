Rock slide closes road in Northumberland County

A rock slide has part of a road closed in Northumberland County.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A rock slide closed part of a road Wednesday morning in Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT, Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury to Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a rockslide with downed utilities.

A detour is in place using Route 890, Route 61, and Brush Valley Road.

There's no word when the rockslide will be cleared. It's expected to be closed for several hours.