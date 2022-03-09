x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northumberland County

Rock slide closes road in Northumberland County

A rock slide has part of a road closed in Northumberland County.
Credit: WNEP
Road closed sign

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A rock slide closed part of a road Wednesday morning in Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT, Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury to Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a rockslide with downed utilities.

A detour is in place using Route 890, Route 61, and Brush Valley Road.

There's no word when the rockslide will be cleared. It's expected to be closed for several hours.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

In Other News

Shamokin pastor worried about family in Ukraine