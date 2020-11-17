Businesses impacted from Route 11 closure in Northumberland County

"It was insane, this afternoon, trying to come to work, there were two tractor-trailers trying to turn around from already being there, backing up the highway, so stuck beyond the gas station, just put it in park and waited,” said Susie Gearhart, a bartender and cook with the American Legion.



PennDOT estimates there are approximately 7,500 tons of rock in that rockslide that will need to be broken up and hauled away.



For the folks at the American Legion, they've already noticed a lot of their regulars aren't coming out because they don't want to deal with the long detour around the rockslide.



Members say they're already struggling financially due to COVID.



"Now it's going to be a compound on top of that, so I would add another 10, 15 percent of loss because of this,” said Sosnoskie.



"If someone said to you, 'let's go to the Danville Legion for something to eat' and you had to go through that [detour], you'd say 'no, let's go another time,'” said Gearhart.



PennDOT expects Rt. 11 to be closed for at least a week until crews can remove all the rocks and inspect the road for damages.