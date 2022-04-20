Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick tours Strong Industries

Newswatch 16 caught up with McCormick during a visit to central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Strong Industries manufactures spas at its facility near Northumberland. It will soon expand into the Danville area, adding more than 300 jobs.

"Overall, we've been able to navigate the environment fairly well, and we're growing as a company," owner Wade Spicer said.

"This creates the kinds of opportunities that are going to keep great people, great talented people in Pennsylvania," said Dave McCormick.

McCormick is one of seven Republicans hoping to win U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's soon-to-be-open seat.

Newswatch 16 caught up with McCormick as he toured Strong Industries. The businessman says he is running for the senate because he believes the country is heading in the wrong direction.

"Everywhere I go, I hear about inflation, which is hurting working families, elders on a fixed income, and it's hurting small businesses," McCormick said.

McCormick grew up in Bloomsburg and spent five years in the Army. Recently, he was CEO of one of the world's largest hedge funds.

"I've lived the American dream. I've had everything America has to offer, everything Pennsylvania has to offer. I feel like the chances our kids have of having that is a lot less on the current path, and so I'm running to hopefully make sure that the American dream I've lived is available for everybody else," McCormick said.

Recently, former President Trump endorsed one of McCormick's opponents, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"Of course, his endorsement matters, but Mehmet Oz isn't popular. Mehmet Oz, who got his endorsement, is not a Pennsylvanian. He's not a conservative," McCormick said.

There are seven Republicans and four Democrats running for Toomey's open seat.