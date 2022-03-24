Father-daughter trio at the center of school's first state title

The Northumberland Christian girl's basketball team captured the school's first-ever state championship.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Basketball is a way of life for the Ulmer's.

Jeff Ulmer has been coaching twin daughters Emma and Anna since the fourth grade, preparing them for the biggest moment in Pennsylvania high school sports; a state title game in Hershey.

"We were all really nervous, but our coaches were like, 'use the nervousness and let in fuel your adrenaline,'" Emma Ulmer said. "So I think we went out in the first quarter and definitely used that."

It wouldn't come that easy.

Northumberland Christian's opponent, Kennedy Catholic, came out strong and the Warriors were down at the half.

The team stormed back in the late-going to hoist the 1A State Championship trophy.

"It was amazing. It was a dream come true," Anna Ulmer said. "It's definitely the best day of my life."

"There are like no words," Emma added. "I'm still in shock."

The Ulmer's said they're excited to be a part of the first-ever state championship for Northumberland Christian School and they're excited to see the banner hung in the rafters.

It was the final game in Warrior blue for the Ulmer seniors.

Coaching his daughters for perhaps the last time, their dad could not have been more proud.

"I love my kids. I have four daughters, these are my two youngest ones," Jeff Ulmer said. "I've coached them all and they're a huge part of my life. Just to be able to share that with them, it's an amazing experience, it really is."

The Ulmer's said it wasn't just them; the whole team played as a family.

"They honestly don't care if they finish with two points or twenty points," Jeff said. "They just want the win and it shows."

"Coming together as a team, they're family and it's really fun to share it with them," Emma added.

There's more celebration ahead for the Warriors.

The state champions will parade around Northumberland on Friday night.