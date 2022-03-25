Coal region comes together for Ukraine

The city of Shamokin and some local businesses are helping with a fundraiser for Ukraine.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Traffic was a little slow moving on a section of Route 61 in Shamokin on Friday as volunteers solicited donations for Ukraine.

"A lot of people are donating, and they're thanking me for coming out and doing my time too. It's cold, but I thought, 'That's OK.' Look what they're going through. I can stand this little bit of cold," Linda Serrato of Coal Township said.

Money collected will be donated to Northumberland Citizens for a Cause.

The fundraising effort was spearheaded by former county commissioner Vinny Clausi and Fr. Mycola Ivanov of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin. The two are trying to raise $100,000 for Ukrainian orphanages.

They plan to travel to the Ukraine/Poland border next month to deliver the donation.

In addition to that, two businesses in Shamokin are holding benefits this weekend to raise money for that fundraiser.

"Rock for Ukraine" is being held Friday night at The Dining Room at the Sweet Tooth Cafe. Donations will be collected at the door.

"For the dinners, half, we're going to give half, and the Covered Bridge Brewhaus is going to be here, and half of that is going to go towards it as well," manager Michael Kane said.

Kane says there will also be live music.

"It's nice to help out. It's really nice to be part of that, so we're honored," Kane said.

Also, this weekend a bar called Home Plate is raffling off baskets. All proceeds from both events go to Northumberland Citizens for a Cause.