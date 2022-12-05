Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building

The Point Township municipal building was recently renovated, and county officials showed off the new facility on Monday afternoon.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change.

"We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.

It's a project that township officials have been trying to get done for more than 20 years. Newswatch 16 stopped by in 2019 after the township got $500,000 in state grant money. The renovation cost about $1.3 million.

"The original buildings are all here. They were good bones to start with, and we just reutilized everything that we could and just gave it a new look so that it doesn't appear to be several buildings put together," said Randall Yoxheimer, a Point Township supervisor.

The township's police department was also renovated along with the road department.

"The sewer authority is here. The tax office is in this building. The police are in this building. Our codes (department) is in the building," Peters said.

The new building is more energy efficient.

"We're now geothermal powered here. There's a lot of things that have brought us into the 21st century. It's just wonderful to have a facility that we know will far outlive us," Yoxheimer added.

After the ribbon-cutting, the building was open to the public for tours. The Point Township municipal building is located on Ridge Road, outside Northumberland.