Last weekend of the season at The Point Drive-in

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A drive-in in Northumberland County may have played its final film Friday.

Point Drive-In has shown hundreds of films since it opened back in 1953.

It's simple really: pull your car in, pick your parking spot and tune in on your radio the hear the show.

Owners of the drive-in in Point Township say there's a 50/50 chance this last weekend of the season will be the last weekend ever.

They plan to make a final decision on whether Friday's credits were the final ones to roll sometime next year.