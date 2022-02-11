Plant-based cafe opens in Northumberland County

The owners of a plant-based cafe hope to bring healthier options to people in Milton.

MILTON, Pa. — A new cafe in Milton is catering to the plant-based crowd, and it brings together two existing businesses in central Pennsylvania. The plant-based and juice bar or PB & J bar opened in Danville in March of 2020. Bamse Coffee opened in Shamokin a few months later. The owners of both places frequented each other's cafes.

"Their mission matches my mission. We both want to grow and expand and bring quality everywhere that we go," said dan Montrose, co-owner of Bamse's PB & J Bar.

The owners of both cafes recently joined forces and opened Bamse's PB & J Bar in Milton.

"They just collaborated to come together to create this establishment to provide these healthy options to the community here," said James Stankunas, Bamse's PB & J Bar manager.

"Everything that we do here is to try and merge those two visions together and just bring quality here," Montrose said.

Bamse's PB & J Bar combines the two businesses' plant-based food and fresh roasted coffee.

"We roast our own coffee. I roast most of it. We offer multiple different types, and it's something that just ended up being a very big passion for me," Montrose said.

A lot of options are vegan, including vegan dog treats.

"We really wanted to be that option for people, especially people who are on the plant-based journey or vegetarian, or even if they're not if they're just looking to implement more plant-based meals into their diet," Stankunas added.