New dog daycare facility opens in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Have a trip planned and don't want to leave your dog home alone?
Well, a new daycare and boarding facility is now open in Wayne County.
Paw Pack Doggy Daycare celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Friday afternoon.
The facility is on the Easton Turnpike in Lake Ariel.
The owners told Newswatch 16 - due to COVID-19, it's been a long road to get to this day.
"We put this together because we do have two dogs of our own, and we never felt comfortable boarding. We do have a special needs dog who is blind since birth, so we were a little nervous about leaving him with anybody else. We wanted to make people comfortable leaving their dogs with us because we kind of went through the same obstacles trying to find someone we trust," said Andrew and Danielle Humphreys with Paw Pack Doggy Daycare.
In addition to daycare and boarding, Paw Pack Doggy Daycare also offers grooming and training services.