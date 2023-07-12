Nursing home resident gets surprise pierogi visit

Beatrice Topolksi, 80 years old, was visited by Mrs. T's at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Beatrice Topolski has loved pierogies all her life.

"I was buying them when I was just a kid like 9 or 10 years old. They were $0.39 a box back then," she said.

The 80-year-old from Northumberland County resides here at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She recently entered hospice care.

To lift her spirits, Pierogi Man and an official from Mrs. T's Pierogies stopped by to surprise her.

"I didn't know what was going on, I didn't know what they were going to do," Beatrice added.

"You're thinking about her being here in a nursing home and everything, and you want to make her day. So, why not, why not do it? Mrs. T's is all about making people smile, so that is why we are here," said Therese Rakus with Mrs. T's.

Kaitlynn Brown is married to Beatrice's grandson, Troy.

The couple sent an email to Mrs. T's detailing Beatrice's love for pierogies.

Just days after, they got a response.

"My husband got an email, and he was like, 'Oh my God, they are coming,' and he sent screenshots to everybody, and nobody responded, and then we called them, and his mom was like, 'We thought this was a joke,' and we were like no the pierogi is coming," Brown explained.

Not only did that email lead to a visit from the company, but Beatrice also got some gifts.

"We brought her some t-shirts, we brought a cup, a bag, flowers, and we brought coupons for the family," Rakus said.

"I love it. I think it is so nice," Beatrice added.

Family members told Newswatch 16 that this is a moment they will cherish forever.