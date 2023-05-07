Exploring the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival | Jeremy's Journeys

Join Jeremy and his mom as part of this new segment on WNEP.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Most of you think Jeremy spends all of his time in the Stormtracker 16 Weather Center or in the WNEP Backyard. But did you know he spends a lot of time out and about in NEPA?

Welcome to Jeremy's Journeys: a brand new segment here on WNEP where Jeremy shares with you some of his experiences and adventures (sometimes with his mom!), trying out new things that are exclusive to our community.

For his first journey, Jeremy and his mom explored the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival in Luzerne County.

Watch him meet local community leaders, speak with visitors from near and far, and taste test all kinds of exotic and intriguing pierogi variations.

Jeremy's favorite? The blueberry cheesecake pierogi.

His mom's favorite? The chocolate cherry lava cake.