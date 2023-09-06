Pierogi festival returns to Edwardsville

It is a beloved treat in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. So it's no surprise the Polish favorite has its own festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Whether you like them fried or boiled, the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival has something for everyone,

"It's just so good, I just can't stop thinking about pierogies, they are so good," said Mason Harlon, Kingston.

"The butter! It's all about the butter? Yes," added Ryan Bobb of Luzerne.

Pierogi lovers quickly made their way around John Hopkins Park, scoping out what was new.

"They're just soo good ever since I was little, I'm Polish, so I've always been eating pierogies," said Eva Zura, Hanover Township.

Polish Connection from Plymouth is just one of 80 vendors at the festival.

Workers say Polish roots run deep in northeast Pennsylvania, making this festival such a hit.

"You know, I think it's just the traditions of the culture here and just the way we make them, we make everything homemade from scratch, and it's amazing to be part of this," said Rich Minuski.

The Pierogi Festival also features live entertainment and rides.

But, festival goers tell Newswatch 16, they're really here for the Polish staple.

"It's my first time being here ever. Love it so far, we went to NEPA'rogi, and now we are at the Polish Connection, so we are going to try the jalapeno and cheese," said Ethan Licari, Duryea.

From traditional recipes to decadent desserts like chocolate cherry lava cake, vendors say year after year, they have to keep the flavors interesting.

"So our big goal from last year was to come and bring our innovation this year, so we have 15 flavors of our favorite pierogies that we have at our store, and we included four dessert pierogies this year as well," Minuski said.

The festival goes on until 10 p.m. Friday and kicks off again Saturday at 10 a.m.