Northumberland County senior centers temporarily closing

The county's five senior centers will close for two weeks because of the COVID-19 resurgence.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Senior citizens who come to the Adult Community Center in Northumberland must make a reservation because of COVID-19.

"Right now because of square footage we have some centers that can have a maximum social distancing of eight people. We have some that can have a maximum of 25 people," said Karen Leonovich, Administrator of Northumberland County's Area Agency on Aging.

But for at least the next two weeks that won't be the case.

All five of Northumberland County's senior centers will close for at least the next two weeks.

That's so county officials can assess what is going on with the resurgence of Covid-19.

"Our numbers have been increasing. We're concerned about the safety of our older adults and anyone attending the center. We decided to temporarily close them for two weeks to see what happens with the numbers," Leonovich added.

Leonovich says county officials will reassess the closures after two weeks.

The senior centers are located in Milton, Coal Township, Mount Carmel, Northumberland, and Herndon.

"Our center staff have been reaching out to everyone that has been attending to ensure that their needs are met, making sure that they have food and nutrition while we're temporarily closed," Leonovich said.

Seniors who routinely attend the centers and have specific needs will get seven frozen meals a week during the closure.

The managers at each center will telephone seniors to check-in.

Leonovich recommends seniors reach out to their Area Agency on Aging office if they have concerns.