Pleading for precautions in Wilkes-Barre as positive cases rise

Luzerne County had 192 COVID-19 cases listed on Thursday, its highest number of cases yet.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Health officials in Wilkes-Barre are reminding people it's important to follow virus mitigation techniques now more than ever, especially if you are living in a multi-unit apartment building or housing complex.

Newswatch 16 spoke with the city's health department director, who says because of the close quarters and shared air space in places like apartment buildings and dorm rooms, it's very important to following guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, senior citizens living at the City Heights apartment complex on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre received a letter informing them a fellow resident had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not quarantine while waiting for test results, potentially exposing residents who may have been in the elevator, laundry, or trash room.

Management says this is the first case of COVID-19 they've seen at the complex 150 seniors call home.

The city's health department says cases in Wilkes-Barre are on the rise.

"Yes, actually we are seeing a record number of cases throughout the country, in the state, in the county, and even here in Wilkes-Barre, we've had an increase of numbers by a large percentage," said Henry Radulski, director of the Wilkes-Barre Health Department.

Management at City Heights says they are doing everything they can to stop the spread by cleaning common areas regularly. They have a weekly newsletter that goes out to residents and signage, reminding them about mitigation techniques. They also give warnings to those who don't wear a mask in common spaces.

"When you live in an apartment or a high-rise, the thing you have to keep in mind is the transmission of the coronavirus because of a few things. One is you're living in a smaller area, you have greater contact with people walking in hallways, in elevators, in community rooms," Radulski said.

The only way to stop the number of cases is to follow four easy steps.

"We saw that there was an increase of cases in the spring. However, where we are now, it is becoming much worse, and we have to remember that, and it's up to each and every one of us, it's up to all people to control this. We know the things we have to do: We have to wear a mask, we have to wash our hands, we have to watch our distance, we have to avoid indoor gatherings. So we can do it. it will help dramatically."