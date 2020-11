The Department of Health is again reporting the highest daily increase so far.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 248,856 total coronavirus positive cases in the state on Thursday, November 12.

The department is reporting 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase so far.

There were 49 new deaths reported for a total of 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.