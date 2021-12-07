Shooting threat closes Milton Area School District on Wedesday

Leaders in Milton say the district received a phone call advising of an active shooter threat against the schools.

MILTON, Pa. — For at least the fifth time in a week, a school district in northeastern and central Pennsylvania is dealing with rumors of a possible school shooting.

Officials with the Milton Area School District say, out of an abundance of caution, they're closing all the district's schools Wednesday and all students will attend virtually.

Leaders in Milton say the district received a phone call Tuesday evening advising of an active shooter threat against the schools.

They determined that closing all Milton schools will allow for a complete and thorough investigation.

The school said in a statement,

"This evening, we received a call about an active shooter threat against the school.

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for a complete and thorough investigation, all schools in the Milton Area School District will be 100% virtual tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

If you have any questions, concerns, or information to share, please contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757.

There will be no curbside meal services tomorrow."