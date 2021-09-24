Officials: Students charged for plotting school attack

District Attorney Mark Powell also wants to assure parents that they do not believe there is any active threat to students or staff at Dunmore High School.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two students are being charged as adults and two more charged as juveniles after police say there were plans for an attack on Dunmore High School.

Zavier Lewis, 15, and Alyssa Kucharski, 15, are being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, and other related charges.

Two other students are being charged as juveniles for their involvement.

Officials say the attack was planned for April 20, 2024, which is the 25th anniversary of the Columbine Massacre.

Fortunately, the plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and police urge anyone who had information on any threats to contact police immediately.

District Attorney Mark Powell also wants to assure parents that they do not believe there is any active threat to students or staff at this time.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.