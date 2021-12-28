Man sentenced for shooting in Northumberland County

Ricky Pearson is just one of three charged in the attempted homicide.

MILTON, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a shooting in Northumberland County.

Ricky Pearson was sentenced to 12-36 years in prison with credit given, following the crime back in 2019.

Pearson, along with Antonio Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, was charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man in the middle of the street.

According to court papers, an argument started over a hat and that's when shots were fired.

He pleaded guilty to one county of attempted homicide.