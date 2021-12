The shooting happened in early December.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Luzerne County.

Oliver Mata-Morales has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a gun without a license.

The shooting took place outside Crown Fried Chicken on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre at the beginning of December.

Mata-Morales allegedly shot two people during an argument then drove off in a car with two others.