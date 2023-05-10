Man killed in lawn mowing accident in Northumberland County

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating has more on what investigators are saying about the deadly accident.

HERNDON, Pa. — Emergency crews arrived at the home along Hoch Road in Northumberland County for a man trapped underneath a lawn mower.

The Northumberland County coroner confirmed to Newswatch 16 that a man died while mowing his front lawn at a farmhouse in Washington Township.

Officials say the lawn mower tipped over just before noon while the man was mowing on the side of a hill.

The lawnmower landed on top of its rider, entrapping and killing him.

Pennsylvania State Police and EMTs out of Sunbury were called to the home.

The coroner says the death is accidental.

At this time, the Northumberland County coroner has yet to release the name and age of the victim.