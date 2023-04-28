Community concerned after county worker killed on 'dangerous' street

While an investigation into the death of Jeremy Smith is still ongoing, neighbors are hoping drivers on Nichols Street in Pottsville slow down.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Remains of Thursday's deadly crash can still be seen along the 400 block of Nichols Street in Pottsville.

According to police, Schuylkill County Municipal Authority employee Jeremy Smith was on the sidewalk when an SUV jumped the curb, hitting him.

Police say Smith was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A post from the Schuylkill County Municipal Authority recognized Smith's more than 17 years of service to the county and how his loss is felt throughout the community.

"For somebody who is expected to go home at the end of the day, his family expects him to come home, and now it's just not gonna happen. You know, it really touches the heart and really makes you look at things a whole lot differently," said Mayor David Clews, Pottsville.

While Thursday morning's crash happened suddenly, residents on Nichols Street say it is something that's become all too common.

"My neighbor lived here. He had ten kids. He just moved not too long ago because his kids were always playing around here, and the cars were just going so fast, and he was scared," said Hector Perez, Pottsville.

"When the lady told me when I tried to come in, she said that I couldn't, I was like, well, what happened and she told me, and I was like, that's really sad, but it made me think about my son because he walks down the same street to his bus stop," said Serena Allen, Pottsville.

Serena Allen says this accident should be a wake-up call for drivers.

"They should abide by the speed limit, but they don't. My car has been hit by my neighbor's car like five times, and it's ridiculous. It really is," said Allen.

Police say an investigation into Smith's death is still ongoing, and charges are pending.