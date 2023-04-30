Man killed in Columbia County crash

The man was killed after his car went off the road and hit a tree.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Columbia County.

It happened on Middle Road in Cleveland Township.

Andrew Shoup was killed after his car went off the road and hit a tree.

Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.