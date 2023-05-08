Milton Public Library fundraising for its 100th year

The Milton Public Library is trying to raise $100,000 in honor of its 100th-year milestone.

MILTON, Pa. — It is a big month at the Milton Public Library. On May 23rd, the library will celebrate 100 years of service in the community.

"A time to reflect on how the library supports the community but also how the community supports the library. The library could not have existed 100 years without community support," said Kris LaVanish, the library director.

The library has launched a fundraiser to celebrate the big milestone.

"We are trying to raise $100,000 for our 100-year anniversary," she said.

Any money raised helps library officials with upkeep and bills at their location on Broadway Street.

The library has been at this location for the last ten years.

"It takes a lot to maintain, our mortgage payment is quite a bit. We still owe $1.6 million on our mortgage," LaVanish added. "The number of donations and the number of donations and the number of things we have done have been incredible, but we just want to kick it up a notch."

Newswatch 16 caught up with a few kids browsing the shelves at the library. They love having this big space for reading in their community.

"I really like it. The books here are really good," said Gabriel Henderson, a second grader.

"It feels good to have a library just 12 minutes away from my house... and it has a lot of books that I like," said Aryeh Trayhan, a first grader.

The library is hosting an open house on May 25th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the afternoon.