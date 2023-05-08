Deadly crash in Northumberland

The wreck between a bicycle and a truck happened around 1:30 p.m., closing Route 11 (Water Street) in the borough.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — One person has died, and a busy street in Northumberland was closed by a crash Monday afternoon.

An oil tanker and bicyclist collided around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The bicyclist died, according to the coroner.

Investigators have not said what led to the deadly wreck.

Route 11 reopened just before 5 p.m. after the crash in Northumberland County.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

PennDOT updates are available HERE.