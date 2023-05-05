Fundraiser benefits furry friends in Northumberland County

A couple is expanding their business and will donate all of its opening day proceeds to some four-legged friends.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Two of Jessica Beninsky's favorite things are coffee and dogs.

She and her husband found a way to combine them with their new cold brew taproom.

"This is something completely new, and I think a lot of people are excited for it," Beninsky said.

3rd Wind Coffee Company started in 2018 with online sales, and the couple started selling out of a coffee truck in 2020.

This weekend they will open the taproom inside Sunbury's former train station on North 3rd Street.

Last year Beninsky started a non-profit called Watson's Wish, named after her three-year-old corgi, Watson.

The organization raises money for dogs to get lifesaving surgeries when their owners cannot afford them.

"Unfortunately, it is a big issue, and a lot of the time, even young dogs will be euthanized if their owners can't afford it. I feel like money should never be the difference between life or death for a dog," Beninsky said.

Since Beninsky started the nonprofit last year, Watson's Wish has been able to help several families.

All proceeds from this Saturday's opening day will go to Evie, a one-year-old golden retriever from Middleburg.

Evie has cancer and needs her leg amputated.

"100% of what Watson's Wish makes will go right towards her. 100% of the profits of the taproom will go to Watson's Wish," Beninsky explained.

The event is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3rd Wind Coffee Company in Sunbury.

There will be a food truck and a dog photographer.