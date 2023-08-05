Carbon County Envirothon takes students outside to learn

The competition is hosted by the education center and sponsored by The Lions Club.

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — The outdoors at Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill was the classroom for these 2nd and 3rd grades.

Dozens of students put their knowledge about the environment to the test for the annual Carbon County Envirothon.

Jacob Gacki was one of them.

"My favorite part was the forestry. We got to see a bunch of cool birds and how they live and habitat," said Gacki.

Students from several Carbon County and some Schuylkill County schools tested their knowledge about soil, aquatics, forestry, wildlife, and current issues.

The hope is to teach students early about the environment and its importance so they continue to preserve it.

"These kids are our future leaders. If they learn how to care for the environment and care for the animal now if they learn to base their decisions on facts and science, then we stand a good chance," said Lisa Leon, the Lions Club 14-U district governor.

Many of the students understood the message.

"We can do better stuff in the future because we haven't gotten far, so we can do better," said Benjamin Goodbred.

"To know more about it, we have to learn more about it, and it's very important to love the Earth because we only have one of it," said Gacki.

The Palmerton Pirates from Towamensing Elementary won this year's Envirothon.