TREVORTON, Zerbe — Flames damaged a home in Northumberland County.

Friendship Fire and Hose Company shared photos of the fire with Newswatch 16.

Flames broke out at the home on West Shamokin Street in Zebre Township near Trevorton Thursday night.

No one was inside at the time.

There's no cause yet for Thursday's fire in Northumberland County.