LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Firefighters braved the cold after flames broke out at a building in Carbon County.

A villa on campus next to Mahoning Valley Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center went up in smoke around 5 p.m.

A mother and son who live in the building got out safely.

The nursing home was not damaged.

Crews believe the building is a total loss.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.