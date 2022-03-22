Homes near Shamokin heavily damaged by fire

The fire started Tuesday morning in a double-block home in Coal Township.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home in Northumberland County Tuesday morning.

It started around 9:50 a.m. in an occupied half of the home on West Arch Street in Coal Township and spread to the rear of a neighboring home.

One person was home and was able to get out safely.

Fire damaged the rear of the other half that was unoccupied.

Flames spread to the rear of another home. One person lives there and is OK and staying with family members.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.