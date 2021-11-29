More charges related to wiretapping filed against Northumberland County man

Jesse Storm faces new charges related to illegal wiretapping in Shamokin.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — New charges related to illegal wiretapping were filed against Jesse Storm, 44, of Coal Township on Monday.

Charges were originally filed against Storm in August of 2021.

According to officials, on July 7, 2021, Storm recorded the voices of six people outside Shamokin City Hall and also in the lobby of the building.

Storm then posted the conversations to his Facebook page.

He was arraigned Monday morning and released without having to post bail.